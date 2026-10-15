DENVER - Newly released documents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations give deeper insight into the process used for the independent review of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigation into Megan Trussell's death.

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CBI releases new documents on Megan Trussell independent review

The University of Colorado - Boulder student disappeared in February 2025. She was found dead days later. The coroner reported toxic effects of amphetamine and hypothermia contributed to her death. It was eventually ruled a suicide and the case was closed.

"We would have been accepting if they had presented a narrative that proved [suicide], but they never did,' said Joe Trussell, Megan's father, back in September after the CBI review findings were released.

Megan's case was the first to ever have that type of independent review after the passage of a new law aimed at creating better responses to reports of missing indigenous people.

Not only were Megan's parents upset to hear that the CBI found Boulder's investigation to be "reasonable" and "substantial," they said the entire process lacked transparency.

"We were not told what the process was for the review panel. We don't know if they voted, how long they discussed it, who made the final decision. None of the mechanics of the process were ever explained to us, were never given to us," said Joe Trussell in September.

At the time, the parents were calling for more transparency in the process for any family who may have to go through the same thing.

When Denver7 initially asked CBI for additional context and information on the review process back in September, we were referred to the original media release and the state statute.

Now, new documents released by the CBI give insight into the process behind the review.

In a 37-page letter, CBI acknowledges that since the review of Megan's case was the first of its kind, there was no prior process to serve as a model and it is possible the review process could change in the future.

The letter outlines what specific investigative actions were reviewed in connection to her disappearance, her injuries and her missing personal items.

In some instances where the review determined Boulder investigators could have done more. One example is an instance of a red substance being collected from near where Megan's body was found, but never tested by law enforcement. The review stated that given the determination of her injuries to be non-fatal, the testing was "not shown to have been required."

Ultimately the review determined that nothing could have changed the investigative conclusion that Boulder Sheriff's Office came to.

The documents also give a break down of the 45 person CBI Cold Case Review Team which included:



14 investigators from six agencies

Seven analysts from one agency

Two toxicologists from two agencies

Three forensic pathologists from two agencies

Five attorneys representing three judicial districts

Four support personnel from two agencies

Four executive-level personnel from one agency

Three scientists from one agency

One forensic genealogist

One crime scene analyst

One victim advocate

The family has had many unresolved questions about the circumstances surrounding Megan's death.

"How did that happen? How did those injuries- where did they occur? Where's her shoe? Track down the information," Vanessa Diaz, Megan's mother, urged for more action from CBI when interviewed back in September.

One of the findings of the CBI review states: "The inability to definitively answer every collateral question does not mean that the central circumstances of Megan's death remain unresolved."

Denver7 reached out to Megan's parents Wednesday evening. They tell Denver7 they received folders of documents from CBI that same day and were still reviewing all the material.

They released the following statement:

"Disappointingly, CBI, in conjunction with Boulder County, has chosen to release these documents to the press simultaneously with their release to us after six weeks of ignoring our multiple requests for this information. We are thus reviewing the documents in real time (with the media) and will provide a more comprehensive statement once we've had an opportunity to review."

Read the entire CBI letter below: