CBI review finds investigation into CU Boulder student Megan Trussell's death was 'reasonable, substantial

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has finalized its independent review of the investigation into the death of Megan Trussell, a University of Colorado Boulder student whose life was cut short in February 2025.

Based on the full investigative record and input from the Cold Case Review Team, CBI concluded that the original response and investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies were reasonable, substantial, and supported by the available evidence.

Key findings from the review include:

Support for the original determination: CBI identified no evidence supporting homicide or physical assault, and found no uncompleted investigative step that would change the original conclusion that Megan's death was a suicide.

Independent medical and toxicological consensus: Medical experts strongly supported the coroner's findings, determining that toxicology results showing elevated amphetamine levels, along with physical signs of severe hypothermic exposure, were consistent with the original cause of death.

Timely initial response and search operations: Search efforts were extensive and appropriately expanded despite severe terrain and adverse weather, including snowfall and cold that hampered visibility, search dog teams, and drone capabilities in Boulder Canyon.

READ MORE: Parents of CU freshman Megan Trussell prepare for independent review of case

The review was requested by Megan's family and conducted under the authority of Senate Bill 22-150, the state's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives legislation.

The state-level review started in January 2026 and provided an independent assessment of the missing-person response and subsequent death investigation carried out by local authorities. Over seven months, lead reviewers examined the complete investigative record, including digital evidence, cellular analysis, campus access records, body-worn camera footage, search documentation and forensic files.

A central part of the review took place on July 21, 2026, when the case was presented to CBI's Cold Case Review Team — a multi-disciplinary panel of roughly 40 professionals, including prosecutors, investigators, forensic pathologists and scientists, toxicologists, analysts and victim advocates. Before that review session, a victim advocate read a letter on behalf of the Trussell family to ensure their voice and concerns remained part of the proceedings. Independent medical specialists with no prior involvement in the original investigation evaluated all toxicological and autopsy data.

This is the first death-investigation review completed by CBI under C.R.S. § 24-33.5-2602(2)(c)(II), enacted through SB22-150. The legislation was created to improve law enforcement responses, address historical inequities, and build trust in cases involving Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

CBI emphasized that being eligible for this kind of review does not imply the original law enforcement response involved misconduct. Instead, the agency says the process serves as a tool for independent accountability and trauma-informed review.

"No administrative review can undo the profound loss experienced by the Trussell family or answer every remaining question," said Armando Saldate III, Director of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. "However, this statutory process ensures that every piece of evidence was examined with the utmost seriousness, rigor, and respect. We offer these findings with deep compassion for Megan's grieving loved ones and a commitment to continuous improvement in law enforcement practices."