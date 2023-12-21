Man last seen on Highway 34 and Hahns Peak Drive found safe, Senior Alert deactivated

UPDATE | Dec. 21 at 8:33 a.m. Ronald Black

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. westbound on Highway 34 and Hahns Peak Drive in Loveland.

Ronald Black, 75, has cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his well-being, the CBI said.

He was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima with the Colorado license plate 212-MRQ.

Black is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and blue jeans.





Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.

