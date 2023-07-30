CBI issues missing person alerts for two boys who are possibly together

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Sunday issued separate missing alerts for two boys last seen Saturday in Jefferson County.

While the alerts were issued separately, the CBI said it is believed the two boys might be together as both reside and were last seen at Shiloh House, a youth treatment facility located in the 7600 block of South Estes Court in Littleton.

A missing indigenous person alert was issued for Nalias Tafoya, 11, who has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’03” tall weighing around 120 lbs.

The CBI said Tafoya was last seen in dark-colored track pants with a blue zip up jacket and grey shirt. He was wearing black and white Nike shoes. Tafoya is from Colorado Springs but not familiar with the Denver metro area, the CBI said.

Tafoya is believed to possibly be with 13-year-old Daemon McInvale who has brown hair and eyes and is around 4’05”, weighing 88 lbs.

The CBI issued an endangered missing alert for McInvale, who was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark pants and red shoes.

The #JCSO is searching for two endangered runaways. Both reside at Shiloh House, a youth treatment facility, in the 7600 block of South Estes Court. They were last seen just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, 7/29. 11-year old Nalias Welch Tafoya is 5'3" tall, 120 lbs. with black hair… pic.twitter.com/AB3SwoRbzQ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 30, 2023

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tafoya or McInvale are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0211.

Editor's note: The CBI earlier said the boys were last seen Friday.

