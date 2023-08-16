CBI issues alert for missing man in Lakewood who suffers from cognitive impairment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a developmental disabilities alert for a missing man last seen in Lakewood last week.

Richard Foster, 37, was last seen on Monday, August 7 wearing green pants and striped shirt near a bowling alley close to Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Foster is 6’01” and 164 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. The CBI said Foster suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or call 911.