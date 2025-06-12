CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous teen last seen in Denver on June 4

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing indigenous person alert for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Wednesday, June 4.

According to the CBI, Jeremiah Jacobs was last seen at around 9 p.m. on foot near W. 12th Avenue and N. Quitman St. in Denver.

Jacobs, who is Navajo and Apache, has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’10” tall weighing around 125 lbs.

The CBI did not have information on what Jacobs was wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

Denver7 will keep you updated on the progress of the search.