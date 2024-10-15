CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous man last seen in Durango in July

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man who was last seen in July.
Derek Belone, 30, was last seen on July 7 in the 600 block of Camino Del Rio in Durango.
Belone is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Navajo Nation, according to CBI.
It is unclear what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Belone's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-375-4700.
