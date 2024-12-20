CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous 14-year-old girl with developmental disability

CALHAN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert Friday for a missing Indigenous 14-year-old girl with a developmental disability.

Natalie Battersy, 14, was last seen in Calhan, Colorado between 10 and 11 p.m. Thursday, the CBI and El Paso County Sheriff's office said.

She was on 5th St. between Golden and Boulder Streets wearing a black and white sports jacket, shiny black sweats, glasses and headphones.

Battersy is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 188 pounds. She is affiliated with the Cherokee and Apache Nations, according to the CBI.

Anyone with information about Battersy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.