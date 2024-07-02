CBI investigating after woman shot to death near Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating after a woman was shot to death near Pagosa Springs overnight Tuesday.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of County Road 700 around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased woman.

The 39-year-old woman was fatally shot during an apparent homicide, according to CBI.

The sheriff's office requested support from CBI, which agreed to be the lead investigative agency.

The investigation is underway. CBI said there is "no suspect information that can be shared at this time."