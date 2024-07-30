CBI identifies man who allegedly attacked Saguache County deputy with pipe

CRESTONE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed by a Saguache County deputy following an alleged pipe attack.

According to CBI, which is investigating the shooting, a deputy with the Saguache County Sheriff's Office was driving near Crestone around noon on July 25 when he spotted a man walking about a mile from the entrance of the Baca Grande subdivision. The deputy recognized the man because he had an active warrant for his arrest, according to CBI.

According to CBI, when the deputy tried to talk with the man, the man began attacking the deputy with a 4-foot metal pipe. The deputy pulled out his service weapon and fired twice, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBI. The agency on Monday identified him as Jonathan Aaron Wood, 40.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later released.

The involved Saguache County deputy activated his body-worn camera prior to the incident, and that video is being reviewed by investigation, according to CBI. The deputy was placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.

Crime Saguache County deputy shoots, kills man after alleged pipe attack Sydney Isenberg

In its update, CBI said Wood was wanted for a felony warrant in Saguache County for assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor warrant in Mineral County for damaged property/ criminal mischief.

The felony warrant stems from an incident that occurred on August 11, 2023. According to CBI, neighbors called 911 and reported that Wood was "acting erratically and in a threatening manner with a four-foot wooden stick." Neighbors told authorities Wood insisted he could hear voices screaming for help from his neighbor's shed. When the neighbor opened the shed to show that there was no one inside, Wood said he heard the screams coming from inside the neighbor's home, according to CBI.

CBI said deputies attempted to speak with Wood when he threatened them with the stick and allegedly punched a deputy in the head. Wood failed to appear in court on the assault charge, resulting in the warrant.