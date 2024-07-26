Watch Now
Saguache County deputy shoots, kills man after alleged pipe attack

CRESTONE, Colo. — A Saguache County deputy shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon after the man allegedly attacked him with a metal pipe.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, a deputy with the Saguache County Sheriff's Office was driving near Crestone around noon Thursday when he spotted a man walking about a mile from the entrance of the Baca Grande Subdivision. The deputy recognized the man because he had an active warrant for his arrest, according to CBI.

According to CBI, when the deputy tried to talk with the man, the man began attacking the deputy with a 4-foot metal pipe. The deputy pulled out his service weapon and fired twice, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBI. The coroner's office will release his identity at a later time.

CBI said the deputy was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

CBI is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

