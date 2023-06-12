Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Caught on video: Large hole forms in middle of road in Parker

Bradbury Ranch Drive in Parker is shut down after a large hole formed in the middle of the roadway on Sunday.
Bradbury Ranch Drive in Parker is shut down after a large hole formed in the middle of the roadway on Sunday.
parker road collapse.png
parkerholeroad.png
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 22:37:33-04

PARKER, Colo. — A large hole has forced the closure of Bradbury Ranch Drive on the west side of Parker.

Photos shared by the Parker Police Department on social media showed a large hole formed over the bridge stretching across the middle of the road.

A video posted by Liz Gates and shared with Denver7 showed the moment the hole open up on the road.

Bradbury Ranch Drive is shut down until further notice between Independence and McClellan Drive as the city’s public works department is working the scene, police said.

There was no other information available. This story will be updated.

Caught on video: Large hole forms in middle of Parker road

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSMON.png

Game 5 NBA Finals Monday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside