Caught on video: Large hole forms in middle of road in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A large hole has forced the closure of Bradbury Ranch Drive on the west side of Parker.

Photos shared by the Parker Police Department on social media showed a large hole formed over the bridge stretching across the middle of the road.

A video posted by Liz Gates and shared with Denver7 showed the moment the hole open up on the road.

Bradbury Ranch Drive is shut down until further notice between Independence and McClellan Drive as the city’s public works department is working the scene, police said.

There was no other information available. This story will be updated.

