Category 2 hurricane winds among top speeds from Thursday's windstorm across Front Range mountains, foothills

DENVER — A windstorm that whipped through Colorado Thursday brought very powerful and dangerous winds that ended up reaching Category 2 hurricane strength in parts of the Front Range mountains and foothills.

The windstorm left more than 20,000 without power throughout the day west of the Denver metro and forced the closure of several parts of Interstate 25 due to at least four semi rollovers.

The National Weather Service in Boulder was calling for up to 80 mph wind gusts north of Wellington and up to 90 mph winds in the higher elevations.

And boy, did Mother Nature deliver.

Wind reports from across the Front Range show parts of Larimer County saw Category 2 hurricane speeds, which are defined as sustained gusts between 96 and 100 mph. Check out how strong those winds were below:

97 MPH – 1 SSW Carter Lake, Larimer County, CO

93 MPH – 3 NNE Horsetooth Reservoir, Larimer County, CO

90 MPH – 4 N White Ranch Open Space, Jefferson County, CO

88 MPH – 2 NE Berthoud, Larimer County, CO

87 MPH – 5 NNE Hygiene, Boulder County, CO

85 MPH – 3 NNW Louisville, Boulder County, CO

84 MPH – 1 SW Lefthand Canyon, Boulder County, CO

83 MPH – 1 NE Crisman, Boulder County, CO

82 MPH – 2 E Lyons, Boulder County, CO

81 MPH – 3 SSW Estes Park, Larimer County, CO

80 MPH – 2 ENE Natural Fort, Weld County, CO

79 MPH – 6 SW Carr, Larimer County, CO

79 MPH – 2 NNE Natural Fort, Weld County, CO

78 MPH – 4 SSE Carr, Weld County, CO

77 MPH – 3 SW Rocky Flats, Jefferson County, CO

76 MPH – 3 NNE Boulder, Boulder County, CO

75 MPH – 4 NNW White Ranch Open Space, Jefferson County, CO

75 MPH – 4 NE Nederland, Boulder County, CO

74 MPH – 3 ESE Buckeye, Larimer County, CO

73 MPH – 4 ESE Estes Park, Larimer County, CO

73 MPH – 4 ENE Nederland, Boulder County, CO

72 MPH – 3 SE Tolland, Gilpin County, CO

72 MPH – 1 SE Sunset, Boulder County, CO

72 MPH – 2 ENE Marshall, Boulder County, CO

71 MPH – 4 N Livermore, Larimer County, CO

70 MPH – 2 WNW Aspen Springs, Gilpin County, CO

70 MPH – 2 NE Lyons, Boulder County, CO

69 MPH – 3 SW Livermore, Larimer County, CO

69 MPH – 4 NNW Boulder, Boulder County, CO

68 MPH – 2 W Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

67 MPH – 1 SE Louisville, Boulder County, CO

67 MPH – 2 W Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

66 MPH – 2 SSE Loveland, Larimer County, CO

66 MPH – 2 N Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

65 MPH – 3 NNE Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

65 MPH – 1 WSW Laporte, Larimer County, CO

64 MPH – 3 NW Loveland, Larimer County, CO

64 MPH – 2 NE Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

63 MPH – 3 NNW Boulder, Boulder County, CO

62 MPH – 1 W Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

62 MPH – 1 W Boulder, Boulder County, CO

61 MPH – 3 NW Boulder, Boulder County, CO

61 MPH – 4 W Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

60 MPH – 2 NW Loveland, Larimer County, CO

60 MPH – 3 SW Fort Collins, Larimer County, CO

59 MPH – 2 W Loveland, Larimer County, CO

59 MPH – 2 NW Boulder, Boulder County, CO

A high wind warning is in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills until noon Friday. A red flag warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday before another one goes into effect Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity values.