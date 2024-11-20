Castle Rock school bus driver abandons more than 40 kids at wrong stop

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A relief school bus driver for Douglas County schools is no longer working for the district after he dropped students off at the wrong stop Monday afternoon, abandoning several children miles from their home.

The male bus driver was substituting for the regular driver of Route #253 in Castle Rock when he failed to “follow protocol,” pulled the bus over short of the third stop on the 12-stop route, and abandoned more than 40 students in a parking lot.

Kids told parents that the driver passed several stops before they were all released at a parking lot. One parent, Ashley Stark, told Denver7 that her child and others on the bus became fearful as the driver ignored the route's regular stops.

“That really scared them. A lot of the kids were saying, ‘I felt like I was being kidnapped.’ So, they started crying and were like, ‘Please stop! Please stop! You've missed my stop,’” Stark said.

In an email to parents, Rich Cosgrove, chief operations officer for the Douglas County School District, said the driver should have called DCSD transportation dispatch during the trip. He confirmed to the parents that the driver is no longer employed with the district.

Stark said her children came home safely thanks to the kindness of a complete stranger.

“So, I get a call from a complete stranger stating that she has my children,” she said. “That is just about every parent's worst nightmare. So, a complete stranger brought my children home.”

Cosgrove said the Castle Rock Police Department is investigating the incident and plans to release video of the bus ride once the investigation is complete.