Castle Rock hits pause on drone delivery services as Walmart eyes local launch

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Commercial drone delivery is becoming a reality across the country, but it's also creating new challenges for local governments trying to regulate the technology — and Castle Rock is the latest community grappling with the question.

Walmart is exploring launching a drone delivery service from its store on Sam Walton Lane, prompting town officials to take a closer look at what that could mean for residents.

"I know many of our residents are going to have concerns about privacy, as they should," said Castle Rock councilmember Max Brooks.

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Some told Denver7 they welcome the convenience.

"Anything to keep me from having to go to Walmart, I would probably do it," one woman said.

Others are less enthusiastic.

"I'd rather just drive and pick something up," Angelika McGinness, a Castle Rock resident, said.

Denver7 Pictured: Angelika McGinness, Lives in Castle Rock

McGinness also raised questions about practicality and cost. Her husband cited concerns about drones crashing and dropping packages in the wrong spot.

"I don't see it being sustainable, honestly," McGinness said.

At the end of May, Walmart celebrated one million drone deliveries across four states, with the average drop-off taking 23 minutes, according to the company. Orders are placed through the Walmart app, and drones use a tether to gently lower packages to a yard or driveway without landing.

On Tuesday, Castle Rock officials voted 6-0 to halt all drone delivery applications while they study the issue and better understand the implications of the technology. Neighboring Parker made a similar move this summer.

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"I'd like to find out what other communities do successfully," Town Manager David Corliss said.

For now, it means drone deliveries in Castle Rock will stay grounded as the town works to chart a course forward.

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