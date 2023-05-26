Casa Bonita welcomes select few for sneak peek of refurbished restaurant

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Denver7 got one of the first looks inside the refurbished Casa Bonita Friday amid anticipation of the iconic restaurant's reopening and theories about when it will finally welcome guests again.

The restaurant allowed Denver7 to take photos of the newly revamped interior and food and drink menu.

Take a peek inside the revamped Casa Bonita

The restaurant has been building excitement around the return of such a famous Colorado destination with billboards going up around the Denver metro area.



The billboards advertise what Casa Bonita may be most well-known for — "the cliff divers are back."



Casa Bonita will reopen to the public with limited dinner hours initially. During its soft launch, guests will be selected exclusively from the restaurant's email list.

It closed down food service during the pandemic in 2020 after its owner at that time, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant was then purchased by "South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2021, who featured Casa Bonita in an episode of the show, boosting its notoriety on a national scale.

The duo recruited Dana "Loca" Rodriguez, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, to be the executive chef and culinary partner for Casa Bonita.

Colorado still eagerly awaits an official reopening date.