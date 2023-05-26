Watch Now
Casa Bonita welcomes select few for sneak peek of refurbished restaurant

The reopening date is still to be determined
Casa Bonita has not reopened to the public, but we got to look inside the revamped interior, and yes — the cliff divers are back!
casa bonita 052623.jpg
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 16:03:31-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Denver7 got one of the first looks inside the refurbished Casa Bonita Friday amid anticipation of the iconic restaurant's reopening and theories about when it will finally welcome guests again.

The restaurant allowed Denver7 to take photos of the newly revamped interior and food and drink menu.

Take a peek inside the revamped Casa Bonita

The restaurant has been building excitement around the return of such a famous Colorado destination with billboards going up around the Denver metro area.


via GIPHY

The billboards advertise what Casa Bonita may be most well-known for — "the cliff divers are back."


via GIPHY

Casa Bonita will reopen to the public with limited dinner hours initially. During its soft launch, guests will be selected exclusively from the restaurant's email list.

It closed down food service during the pandemic in 2020 after its owner at that time, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The restaurant was then purchased by "South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2021, who featured Casa Bonita in an episode of the show, boosting its notoriety on a national scale.

The duo recruited Dana "Loca" Rodriguez, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, to be the executive chef and culinary partner for Casa Bonita.

casa bonita chef.png

Colorado still eagerly awaits an official reopening date.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

