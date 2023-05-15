Casa Bonita-themed license plates up for auction in Colorado ahead of grand reopening later this month

DENVER – Casa Bonita and “South Park” stans will have a chance to showcase their love of these two iconic Colorado institutions every time they take their car out for a drive starting this summer.

In an announcement posted to Twitter on Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote Matt Stone and Trey Parker had partnered with the Colorado DMV to auction off 17 custom license plates that reference both the “South Park” T.V. show and the (perhaps) world famous Casa Bonita restaurant.

Among some of the custom plates are “CSABNTA,” “CLFDIVR” “BLCKBRT,” “STHPRK,” “TACOS” and much more.

New Casa Bonita owners and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, along with the @CO_Revenue - Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)’s, are giving 17 lucky drivers a chance to own one of these license plates.https://t.co/uAUZGJh4WD pic.twitter.com/4tU17KU4Xj — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 15, 2023

Bidding opened Monday morning and goes through May 25; bids start at $100.

Casa Bonita is set to reopen sometime this month but an exact date has not yet been announced. Perhaps it’ll be a surprise that even the organizers of a Facebook event page will not see coming.

