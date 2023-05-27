Casa Bonita superfan camping out at restaurant for nearly a week

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The long-awaited reopening of Casa Bonita is almost here. The anticipation and excitement among Coloradans are growing.

Denver7 spoke with Casa Bonita superfan Lance Castillo who is hoping his dedication to the restaurant will land him one of the first spots on the guest list.

"I knew opening day was coming soon and I wanted to be first in line," he said.

While some Coloradans are spending their Memorial Day Weekend camping across the state, Castillo has set up his camping spot in the parking lot of the iconic Casa Bonita.

"I got everything ready, camping supplies and whatnot," Castillo said, as he showed us his Mini Cooper full of clothes, blankets and other essentials.

Castillo said it all started when he got the green light from his job to use the remainder of his time off to camp out at the restaurant.

"It started as a joke but as the end of the month came closer I said, 'Can I do it?'" Castillo said.

Friday, the restaurant announced it will be selecting the first guests exclusively off their email list.

"It was a bummer but I have my hopes up that someone inside will see my dedication and say, 'Come on in bud,'" Castillo said.

He said he has already subscribed to that list.

"I’ll be here until the invitation comes out," he said.

All day Saturday, people continued stopping by the Colorado landmark to take photos and try to get a sneak peek at the restaurant.

Castillo said he will stay camped out for as long as it takes.

"Having all the nostalgia come back is what I’m looking forward to," he said. "I'm going to be like a kid in a candy shop for the first time, seeing what they’ve done with it and getting that nostalgia back."

Denver7 got one of the first looks inside the refurbished Casa Bonita Friday amid anticipation of the restaurant's reopening and theories about when it will finally welcome guests again.

The restaurant allowed Denver7 to take photos of the newly revamped interior and food and drink menu.

The restaurant was purchased by "South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in 2021, who featured Casa Bonita in an episode of the show, boosting its notoriety on a national scale.