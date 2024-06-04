Casa Bonita could open up reservations this summer; documentary about its revival debuts this week

Casa Bonita will be the subject of a new film, and this one isn’t a cartoon.

A documentary about the Pink Palace and its journey to reopen under the ownership of “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival this week, offering moviegoers a glimpse behind the scenes of the historic restaurant’s revival.

Premiering Friday, “¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor!” follows Stone and Parker from the time they first considered buying the Lakewood landmark they visited as kids growing up near Denver to last summer when it officially reopened, albeit in a limited capacity.

A year later, diners can still only snag a reservation by being invited to do so via an email lottery — but that’s poised to change soon.

In an interview with The Denver Post, Stone and Parker said they hope to open reservations to the general public by late summer.

