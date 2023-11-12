Car thefts and break-ins near The Streets at SouthGlenn have shoppers, residents on high alert

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Shoppers and those who live near The Streets at SouthGlenn are taking extra precautions after recent car thefts and break-ins.

“Suddenly it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh what’s going on?' said Sandy Chin-Fung, who lives at Portola at SouthGlenn.

According to crime map data, in less than three months, there have been three reported car burglaries and three reported car thefts all in The Streets at SouthGlenn Mall area.

Most of the car thefts near the mall happened during the day, not during overnight hours.

With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Crime Prevention Specialist with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Jason Presley said make sure you eliminate the opportunity for criminals.

“Cell phones, laptops, wallets, purses, anybody who looks into the vehicle, and you can see that, it’s just more of that opportunity,” he said.

Presley recommends parking as close to a building as possible and in a well-lit area, especially at night.

Locking your doors is often the number one thing you can do, he said, to protect yourself.

“A criminal will go by and start pulling door handles, usually if they’re locked, they’ll move onto the next vehicle until they find that one vehicle,” said Presley.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has mounted patrols at The Streets at SouthGlenn to have an extra set of eyes during one of the busiest times of the year.