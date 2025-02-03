Car-free no more: Larimer Street in RiNo reopens to vehicle traffic after nearly 5 years

DENVER — The 2900 block of Larimer Street, a popular area in the River North Art District, reopened to vehicle traffic Sunday after being a pedestrian-only zone since 2020.

A temporary permit allowing the street closure expired Sunday.

Dozens of pedestrians gathered in front of Federales earlier in the morning to protest the change.

“I just grew so used to this street closure and the ability to get to be with your friends in the street,” said Andrew Cushen. “It doesn't give people time to grieve, right? Like, you know, you might have brought your dog here, exercised here, there was a fitness class running up and down the street right at 11 a.m. Doesn't give people time to adjust.”

The street remained blocked off through the city’s temporary outdoor places program, which was established to support local businesses during the pandemic.

“Allowing us to expand into the street, to gain square footage, and thus allow more people into our establishments while keeping a safe distance, was really critical to the survival of our business and even post-COVID,” said Kraig Weaver, co-founder of The Block Distilling Company.

The program was so successful that it became permanent. The city implemented the Pilot Street Closure Permitting process for areas to stay blocked off for good.

Initially, RiNo’s Business Improvement District was exploring the possibility of pursuing the permit.

“We were the original permit holder, and last year, we decided not to allocate any more funds or to sort of see that through. And there was a handoff to this nonprofit,” explained Adam Larkey, chair of the RiNo Business Improvement District.

Weaver tells me he was a part of those nonprofit efforts.

However, they could not make it happen, given various behind-the-scene factors.

“There were a lot of conversations that were happening right before the permit was going to expire with the intent of hopefully keeping it going, but it expired,” he said.

Residents say they want to see the process become easier.

"We want to see the city commit to making places that already exist successful, not undoing them because a permit wasn't renewed or because a process wasn't followed," said Cushen.

Business owners like Weaver say they're not done trying to find a solution to make the 2900 block of Larimer Street car-free again down the road.

“Our intent is to keep working with the city and the department that helps with those programs,” said Weaver.

The RiNo BID told Denver7 it is continuing to look for ways to drive foot traffic through the neighborhood and explore new ways to activate and create public spaces throughout the district.