WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Saturday, a Wheat Ridge business held a fundraiser to help increase the reward amount to find the suspect or suspects who shot and killed two Denver restaurant employees.

It’s been nearly four months since two employees of American Elm Restaurant were shot and killed while at work in Denver’s West Highlands neighborhood.

Ignacio Gutierrez, 58, and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, were found deceased inside the restaurant on April 24. Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Ignacio was the prep cook and Emerall was the general manager at the restaurant. The Denver Police Department said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Denver7 spoke with friends and family members of both victims who say they’re frustrated that they still have not gotten any justice.

“People go on with their lives but we don’t forget about it. It’s in our life every day,” said Debbie Dahler, Emerall’s mother-in-law. “It’s been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do.”

“You would think that they found something already, but nothing,” said Yarely Hernandez, a good friend of Igancio’s. “He was a human being and it's not fair what they did to him. He was so kind. He was so loving and I just can't wrap my head around how someone would take such a good person from us.”

As the families continue to seek closure, the service industry is coming together to try to help. Saturday, Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge held a fundraiser to help increase the Crime Stoppers reward, which currently stands at $25,000.

Business hosts fundraiser to help families of Denver restaurant murders

“We really, really appreciate that the service industry has come out so much and supported us and raised a lot of money to help try and find this person or persons,” said Dahler.

"If you know something, if you saw something, speak up," said Hernandez. “It's very frustrating when someone you love is gone and there's no one being held accountable for it."

Clancy’s Irish Pub, located at W. 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, said it will continue selling raffle tickets all day Saturday.

Investigators continue working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.