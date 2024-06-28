Brush fires at Rocky Mountain Arsenal Thursday were human-caused

DENVER — Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge remained closed Thursday evening after multiple brush fires broke out.

South Adams County Fire said both fires were human-caused and crews were remaining on the scene to patrol for further spread.

As of 8:30 p.m., crews said the fires were halted and 100 percent contained.

Earlier in the evening, crews closed the park and visitors were asked to leave.Adams County Fire and Brighton Fire Rescue helped battle blaze.

There was no other information on how much land was burned.