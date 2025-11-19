Brothers BBQ does turkey right for Thanksgiving, will donate turkeys to first responders working the holiday

DENVER — It’s pretty simple for Chris and Nick O’Sullivan — not their secret recipe for cornbread, but the way they feed their souls by giving back.

"The cornbread is the best, it's like corn-cake,” said Chris, cutting the cornbread into perfect squares.

The brothers started Brothers BBQ almost 28 years ago.

"Being open on Thanksgiving just gives us peace of mind that every meal that gets picked up that day is going to be perfect,” Nick said.

They always wanted to make Thanksgiving easier for their community, but amid COVID-19, things changed even more.

"We served over 10,000 meals to front-line workers over that time and we've continued to give back meals,” Chris said.

They saw the neighborhood firefighters, police, and paramedics on duty, working the holiday, and figured they could do something in return.

"The cool thing about Thanksgiving is that we're able to feed a lot of the police departments, fire departments, the men and women who are working on that day as well,” Chris said.

This morning, they cooked a little trial run.

And this is Thanksgiving Brothers BBQ style. But if you’d rather have brisket instead of turkey, they of course have that too.

“ Before that, I was in high school,” Nick said.

Their secret recipes may not have changed, but the way they look at life three decades later is a little more seasoned.

"As you get a little older, you find that you want to leave this planet a little better than the way you found it. That's the important thing for us is to help others, our staff and the community we do business in especially, and that's become a big important part of our business,” Nick said.