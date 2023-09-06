Broomfield says water is safe, despite 'unpleasant taste and odor'

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city's public works department in Broomfield is reassuring residents the drinking water is safe to drink and use after reports of water having an "unpleasant taste and odor," the city said in a newsletter.

Described as having a “metallic or earthy taste,” the city said the water is not hazardous and is safe.

An algae in the city’s reservoir is causing the issues.

“The Water Treatment Plant has responded to this problem by adjusting treatment to include powder-activated carbon, which is commonly used to adsorb natural organic compounds and taste and odor compounds in drinking water treatment,” the city newsletter said.

Broomfield Public Works said the water facility is in the process of adding activated carbon, which should resolve the problem in the next day or two.

“Residents can expect a gradual improvement in the water's taste and odor as the water moves through the system. Staff will continue to adjust treatment as needed to address this issue,” the city said.

Residents who need more information are asked to contact the water treatment plant at 303-464-5600 or publicworks@broomfield.org.