Broncos fans: This feels like 2016 all over again

DENVER — For Broncos fans, 2026 has the energy of 2016 as the team advances to the AFC Championship.

It’s been ten years since the Broncos last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

"It definitely reminds me of that year we won the Super Bowl," said Matthew Tomaine, who traveled from Atlanta to attend the game with his brother Ryan.

The Tomaines were still buzzing from the playoff win on Sunday morning.

“It was just so loud. The whole stadium was shaking. I don't have a voice,” said Tomaine. “We were trying to affect the game as much as we could.”

Tens of thousands of fans brought the noise and energy to Saturday night’s overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills.

Denverite Mario Macias was also in the stands at Empower Field on Saturday night, where the Broncos secured victory with a three-point lead.

“It was loud. It was really, really loud,” said Macias. "We were up pretty big. And then they came back to get everything all tied up, and then we had to tie it up. I was nervous, honestly."

The victory, however, came with a sobering reality – a season-ending ankle injury for quarterback Bo Nix.

“We've been walking out of the stadium a lot of times when they win, you kind of hear, ‘Let's go Broncos!’ chants. Everyone's kind of getting pretty rowdy,” said Ryan. “We were about 15 minutes into our walk back to the hotel, and the news started spreading like wildfire. It just kind of quelled down the emotions.”

Despite the setback, Broncos fans still "Bo-lieve" backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham can get the job done in the AFC Championship game.

"I think he's gonna play like the rent is due next week and we're gonna make it a Super Bowl," said Tomaine.

At Tom's Watch Bar on Sunday afternoon, fans were split on who they'd rather face in the title game.

"If I need to pick my poison, it'd be the Patriots," said Macias.

"I'd probably lean towards the Texans," said Ryan.

The staff at Tom’s is already preparing for another high-energy playoff weekend.

"The staffing, the execution, the product, the prep for food, the prep for alcohol," said Lorna Clark, operating partner at Tom's Watch Bar. “We had the entire patio activation [Saturday] with McGregor Square, so we're looking to do the same thing for the next week, seeing if we can get that approved, so that we'll have more space for everyone.”

One thing remains certain – Broncos Country is ready to make 2026 the new 2016.

"I'm like, let's get up early, maybe beat the rush to the store and get the [Stidham] jerseys, right, because we got to support the team no matter what," said Ryan.

