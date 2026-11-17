BRIGHTON, Colo. — As Brighton planning officials draft the city's next comprehensive plan, residents who recently fought off a nearby data center proposal fear the plan could allow industrial development to take over agricultural land.

This fall, residents living in northeast Brighton and unincorporated Weld County mobilized against a proposed data center campus, which included eight two-story data centers near County Road 4 and County Road 31. The developer behind the project withdrew its rezoning request in October and Brighton City Council then passed a one-year data center moratorium.

Now, residents say another fight is taking shape as city planners lay out a vision for Brighton's growth.

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Brighton residents worry new city plan could trade agricultural roots for industrial growth

City planners and consultants are working on Brighton's 2026 comprehensive plan, a document used as guidance for future land-use decisions over the next 20 to 30 years. According to the city, the plan itself does not rezone land.

City officials said in the process of developing the plan, they heard feedback from residents who want to preserve Brighton's farmland and agricultural roots. In the plan's own words, residents expressed the importance of preserving agricultural heritage through feedback in surveys. But in the draft plan presented to the city's planning commission on Thursday, thousands of acres of agricultural land would shift to industrial use.

City of Brighton City planners and consultants are working on Brighton's 2026 comprehensive plan, a document used as guidance for future land-use decisions over the next 20 to 30 years. According to the city, the plan itself does not rezone land.

The North Brighton Industrial Area, as it's called in the draft plan, is envisioned as the city's primary industrial area, meant to support economic development and more jobs. According to the plan, the area would include industrial uses like manufacturing, logistics, research, and other business operations.

"If you're looking south of where the North Brighton industrial area is, there isn't much, and there is not much that is vacant land available for industrial. And I understand that maybe someone didn't point blank say, 'We want a large industrial area,' but we heard that people want jobs," Brighton senior planner Summer McCann said during a planning commission meeting on Thursday. "If somebody would like to keep their land rural, these areas are in Weld County. We are not stopping that by any means. We're just saying that this is an opportunity for job growth for the city."

While the plan does not rezone land, some residents who live in the current area designated as agricultural use said they're concerned the change to industrial could influence future development decisions.

"I have horses and livestock. So how is that supposed to be on an industrial zone?" said Amber McKee.

Maggie Bryan Some residents who live in the current area designated as agricultural use said they're concerned the change to industrial could influence future development decisions.

"We don't want to see semis up and down the road. We don't want to see big industrial buildings. We want to see animals. We want to see horses, cows," said Dina Rael.

Maggie Bryan Dina Rael lives right outside Brighton's city limits in unincorporated Weld County and said she's concerned about changing the agricultural land where her home sits to industrial use.

Both McKee and Rael live outside Brighton's city limits in unincorporated Weld County, just north of County Road 4. The draft comprehensive plan includes their properties within the city's planning area, which the plan notes could be considered for annexation in the future.

"The thing that they say the most is they want to honor ranches and farms and keep them in Brighton and keep them going," said Micky McKee, husband to Amber McKee. "So then they had to come down to a decision: what would you do? In what areas would you make industrial? Of course, they pushed it out here. They didn't want it in the city itself."

Maggie Bryan Some residents who live in the current area designated as agricultural use said they're concerned the change to industrial could influence future development decisions.

The draft plan notes that higher-intensity industrial uses, including those that generate significant noise, dust, smoke, or odors, or require heavy trucks or machinery, should be concentrated along Highway 85 and the Union Pacific Railroad corridor.

Other residents fear the comprehensive plan could open the door to the kind of development they just fought off: data centers.

"Am I against data centers? No, but put it in an appropriate area where it would belong," said Micky.

On Thursday, after nearly an hour of public comment, the city's planning commission voted to approve the draft comprehensive plan and send it to Brighton City Council for further review.

During the meeting, Commissioner Kathryn LeDonne pushed back on concerns the plan could clear a path for specific development.

"This is guidance. That is all this is, is guidance. Nothing is in stone," LeDonne said.

She also addressed residents' concerns that there were any backdoor deals to push the previously proposed data center through.

"So here's what I'm going to say to you. Get an education and don't listen to the news stations. Do your own digging," said LeDonne.

Denver7 reached out to the city on Sunday afternoon to ask whether city leaders envision a data center on the agricultural land in question in the future. We are still waiting for a response.

City officials said the comprehensive plan is scheduled to go before Brighton City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 15.