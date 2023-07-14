Watch Now
Brighton police seek family of toddler found walking alone overnight Friday

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police seek the public’s help in finding the family of a toddler found walking alone overnight in Brighton.
Police tweeted Carter, a 3-year-old boy, was discovered by patrol officers around 3 a.m. walking alone in the 1900 block of Bridge Street.

Police said they were trying to locate the child’s parent or guardian. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brighton police at 303-288-1535.

