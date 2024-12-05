Break-in at Sheridan High School forces early closure Wednesday

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A break-in at Sheridan High School on Wednesday forced the early closure of the campus, district officials said in a letter to parents.

The vandalism was discovered by school staff early in the day and the Sheridan Police Department was contacted to investigate before classes were cancelled.

“As a precautionary measure and to prioritize the safety of our students and staff, we followed established safety protocols, ending the school day early for high school students,” wrote Dr. Gionni Thompson, Sheridan School District No. 2 Superintendent.

The district said one person was arrested, but there was no other information available.

High school students were released to parents at a nearby middle school.“We understand that situations like this can be unsettling and potentially disruptive, particularly when details are unclear,” continued Thompson.

Normal classes resumed at Sheridan High School on Thursday.