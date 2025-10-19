Boulder rallies for "No Kings" at city's bandshell, speaking out against Trump administration

BOULDER, Colo. — Activists of all ages gathered in Boulder Saturday afternoon, just one of the dozens of "No Kings" rallies across Colorado, voicing opposition to the Trump administration and its policies.

The Boulder demonstration began with a rally at the Glen Huntington Band Shell before moving to sidewalks along Broadway Street in downtown Boulder.

Protesters addressed issues ranging from budget cuts to the government shutdown, calling for political change.

"I think this is what's going to make a difference in this country, is people coming out and making their wishes known," said Francie Noyes, a Boulder resident who attended the rally.

Noyes said she expected Boulder to draw a large crowd for the event. Organizers estimated around 6,000 attended throughout the afternoon.

"This is so important. This is people standing up for the Constitution, due process, equal protection, women's rights," Noyes said.

At the intersection of Broadway St. and Canyon Ave. in the city's center, protesters made their voices heard through chants and signs with a visibility honk and wave.

Organizer Christine Cowles and her team spent months preparing for the event, putting up signs and chalking sidewalks to spread awareness.

"We've really tried to get out to the people who may never see it," Cowles said.

Republicans have criticized these protests, with House Speaker Mike Johnson sharing his perspective during a Friday news conference.

"We refer to it more as the 'Hate America' rally," Johnson said. "And I'm not sure how anyone else can refute that."

Despite the criticism, Cowles hopes the Boulder rally marks the beginning of sustained political activism.

"What we want every single person who's here to do afterwards is to keep being active," Cowles said.