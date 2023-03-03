Boulder police seek person of interest in shooting of woman who was sleeping near CU Boulder Monday night

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest whom they believe may be connected to the shooting of a woman near CU Boulder late Monday night.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area of 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard at 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and took her in a patrol car to the hospital where she was treated and later released.

On Friday, detectives said the woman had been sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect, who ran away after the shooting. Detectives do not believe the pair knew each other.

Asked if this was a hate crime since the woman was initially identified as a man by police, a police spokesperson told Denver7, "We have no information at this time to indicate it was a hate crime or that the victim was targeted."

If you have any information about the person’s identity, you are encouraged to contact Detective Hartkopp by calling the Boulder Police tip line at 303-441-1974 reference case 23-01930. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm