Boulder police seek information on truck suspected in alleged hit-and-run crash

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a truck and driver suspected of being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Boulder.
The Boulder Police Department on social media released two photos of a 2010-era gray Toyota Tacoma.
Police said on January 24 at around 11:43 a.m., the crash happened on northbound 28th street south of Arapahoe Avenue.
Minor injuries were reported and the truck, with a camper shell and extended roof rack, left the scene of the crash, according to Boulder Police.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police at 303-503-0406.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.