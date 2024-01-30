Watch Now
Boulder police seek information on truck suspected in alleged hit-and-run crash

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 13:01:58-05

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a truck and driver suspected of being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department on social media released two photos of a 2010-era gray Toyota Tacoma.

Police said on January 24 at around 11:43 a.m., the crash happened on northbound 28th street south of Arapahoe Avenue.

Minor injuries were reported and the truck, with a camper shell and extended roof rack, left the scene of the crash, according to Boulder Police.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police at 303-503-0406.

