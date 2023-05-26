Watch Now
Boulder police report officers shot and killed a man Thursday

Shooting followed a confrontation when officers were responding to a domestic violence report
Boulder Police got a call just after 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of domestic violence. There was a confrontation with the man accused and officers fired at him.
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 26, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police shot and killed a man Thursday night in a confrontation as officers responded to a report of domestic violence, according to a series of tweets from Boulder Police Department Friday morning.

Just after 10 p.m., the suspect told the victim he was coming over and was known to carry a gun, Boulder police said.

Officers were already on scene when the suspect arrived. He pulled out a gun, and two officers fire their weapons and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) will investigate the shooting. Per Boulder Police policy, the officers will be placed on paid, administrative leave.

There is no threat to the community.

A large police presence remained on Baseline Road near 17th St. in Boulder Friday morning, blocking a road to Chautauqua Park for several hours.

