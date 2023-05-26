Boulder police report officers shot and killed a man Thursday

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police shot and killed a man Thursday night in a confrontation as officers responded to a report of domestic violence, according to a series of tweets from Boulder Police Department Friday morning.

Just after 10 p.m., the suspect told the victim he was coming over and was known to carry a gun, Boulder police said.

Officers were already on scene when the suspect arrived. He pulled out a gun, and two officers fire their weapons and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

We plan to release additional information midday today & reporters are asked to email PIO Waugh with related requests regarding this incident https://t.co/ZXkdKnsBLQ — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 26, 2023

The Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) will investigate the shooting. Per Boulder Police policy, the officers will be placed on paid, administrative leave.

There is no threat to the community.

A large police presence remained on Baseline Road near 17th St. in Boulder Friday morning, blocking a road to Chautauqua Park for several hours.

Please avoid Baseline near 17th Street for at least another hour as the road is closed while we continue to investigate https://t.co/pvUX3I5Ue9 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 26, 2023