Boulder police identify suspect arrested in connection with stabbing of Barnes & Noble employee

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.

At 3:06 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Boulder Police Department received a report of a stabbing at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street.

When officers arrived about one minute later, they found that a store employee, 52, had been stabbed by another person, police said.

Officers searched the area and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Scott Schwelling, 42. He faces a charge of first-degree assault.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and was released later.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe the suspect stole an item from the store and an employee confronted him. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the employee and ran, police said.

Anybody with information about this crime is asked to call Boulder Det. Byars at 303-441-1970 reference case 23-00166.