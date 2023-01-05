Watch Now
Boulder Barnes & Noble employee stabbed during confrontation, police say

Employee taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 18:12:45-05

BOULDER, Colo. — A Barnes & Noble employee in Boulder was rushed to the hospital after they were stabbed during a confrontation Thursday.

In a tweet, the Boulder Police Department said there's a large police presence near 30th and Pearl.

Officers arrived at the store within one minute and took the suspect into custody.

The Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The community is asked to avoid the area.

