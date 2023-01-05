Boulder Barnes & Noble employee stabbed during confrontation, police say

BOULDER, Colo. — A Barnes & Noble employee in Boulder was rushed to the hospital after they were stabbed during a confrontation Thursday.

In a tweet, the Boulder Police Department said there's a large police presence near 30th and Pearl.

HAPPENING NOW: If you see a large police presence near 30th & Pearl we're investigating a stabbing that just occurred at the Barnes & Noble. We don't believe there's an immediate threat to the public but please avoid the area if you can #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/knUe7OzKJm — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 5, 2023

Officers arrived at the store within one minute and took the suspect into custody.

The Barnes & Noble employee was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The community is asked to avoid the area.