Boulder police evacuating units at north side apartment complex due to "suspicious device"

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are evacuating units of an apartment complex due to a “suspicious device”, police said on social media.
The evacuation is happening at the apartment complex in the 4500 block of 13th street, which is on the city’s north side.
Police have released very limited information, but said the incident it is connected to a death investigation and explosive detection investigators are searching the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
