Boulder police arrest man accused of shooting woman near CU Boulder on Feb. 27

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a woman who was sleeping outside near CU Boulder on the evening of Feb. 27.

On Thursday, the Boulder Police Department announced that officers located and arrested Jake Prine, 37, in connection with the shooting. He was transported to the Boulder County Jail and was held on a $25,000 bond, the department said.

Prine faces charges of first-degree assault, felony menacing, possession of a weapon and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

According to the police department, around 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers responded to a call and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg along the 1300 block of Canyon Boulevard, which is near CU Boulder.

They learned she had been sleeping outside when the suspect confronted her, shot her and then ran away, police said. One of the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office K-9s worked to track the suspect, but was unable to find the suspect that evening.

Multiple alerts were sent to the CU Boulder community.

Detectives said they did not think the suspect and victim knew each other.

The woman was transported to a hospital, treated and was later released.

While details were unavailable, the police department's investigation led them to identifying Prine as the suspect. He was arrested after a brief chase. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.