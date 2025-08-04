Boulder mountain lion that killed dog safely relocated out of city

BOULDER, Colo. — A mountain lion that attacked and killed a small dog as it was being walked in a Boulder neighborhood last month has been safely relocated out of the city, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday.

Wildlife officials said the animal had been hanging around the east side of the city for more than a week when the July 25 attack happened in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue.

Police said the mountain lion appeared suddenly and jumped on the small pet, killing the dog instantly.

The cat took the dog away but did not threaten the dog’s owners.

Last Friday night, wildlife officers finally caught up with the animal and were able to dart the older adult female lion safely.

It was placed in a crate where her health was monitored.

CPW said the mountain lion was then tagged and relocated back to its natural habitat.

Police said that this type of mountain lion attack is extremely rare, but offered the following safety tips:

What to Do If You Meet a Lion

