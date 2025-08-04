Boulder mountain lion that killed dog safely relocated out of city

BOULDER, Colo. — A mountain lion that attacked and killed a small dog as it was being walked in a Boulder neighborhood last month has been safely relocated out of the city, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday.
Wildlife officials said the animal had been hanging around the east side of the city for more than a week when the July 25 attack happened in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue.
Police said the mountain lion appeared suddenly and jumped on the small pet, killing the dog instantly.
The cat took the dog away but did not threaten the dog’s owners.
Last Friday night, wildlife officers finally caught up with the animal and were able to dart the older adult female lion safely.
It was placed in a crate where her health was monitored.
CPW said the mountain lion was then tagged and relocated back to its natural habitat.
Police said that this type of mountain lion attack is extremely rare, but offered the following safety tips:
What to Do If You Meet a Lion
- Do not approach lions. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give the lion a way to escape.
- Stay calm if you come upon a lion. Talk to it in a firm voice in an effort to demonstrate that you are human and not its regular prey.
- Back away slowly. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack.
- Face the lion and make an effort to appear as large as possible. Open your jacket or lift objects to appear like a more formidable opponent. Pick up your children.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw rocks, sticks or whatever you can pick up, without turning your back to the lion or bending down.
- If the lion would happen to attack, fight back. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. Remain standing and keep attempting to get back up if you are brought to the ground.
