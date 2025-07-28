Boulder police warn of mountain lion activity after dog attacked, killed during neighborhood walk

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are warning the community about mountain lion activity in the city after a small dog was attacked and killed as it was being walked Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Balsam Avenue.

Police said a resident was walking their dog when a mountain lion appeared suddenly and jumped on the small pet, killing the dog instantly.

Police said the cat took the dog away and did not threaten the dog’s owners.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified, and wildlife officers responded to the area Saturday after another sighting of the same mountain lion, according to police.

After two hours of monitoring and observing, police said the mountain lion swiftly left the bush where it had been hiding and disappeared.

Animal protection officers recovered the dog’s remains in a nearby backyard.

Police said that this type of mountain lion attack is extremely rare, but offered the following safety tips:

What to Do If You Meet a Lion

