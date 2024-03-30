Boulder man recovering after losing limbs after bout with flu that turned into sepsis

BOULDER, Colo — It started as a simple case of the flu, but Boulder resident Josh Meyer's illness quickly took a turn for the worse.

In early February, Josh's wife Courtney was on a business trip and he was alone with their two children at home. Josh contracted the flu, which eventually turned into streptococcus, pneumonia and sepsis. When Courtney returned home, she helped isolate Josh in the basement, but when she went upstairs to check on their kids, she returned to find Josh on the floor.

“My body had just given out," Josh said.

Courtney drove Josh to the hospital and on Feb. 10, he was intubated at UCHealth Anschutz. After 35 days in the cardio-thoracic ICU, Meyer was moved to critical care.

The sepsis ravaged Josh's body, causing multiple organ failures and resulted in the amputation of his legs. Additionally, in a few weeks, doctors will amputate both of his hands.

It's a devastating turn for Josh who led an incredibly active life. A former veteran, Josh also loves to ski, hike and fish.

Although he survived, there were times Josh said he felt like his life was over.

"My wife was faced with the decision of saying goodbye or trying to fight. She chose trying to fight," Josh said.

Courtney has since started a GoFundMe which has raised more than $100,000. The funds will go toward a wheelchair-accessible car, home modifications and Josh's medical expenses.

Josh said he is thankful for the community's support and also credited the doctors at UCHealth for saving his life.

"It's not just my friends," Josh said. "There are so many people that I don't even know that chose to share their time, donate and show their love.”

Josh still has a long recovery ahead of him, which includes an upcoming move to a long-term acute care facility, where he will learn to adapt to life without limbs.

Although a return to home isn't in the cards quite yet, Josh said he can't wait to take his children out fly fishing when he returns.

“I want to be able to not just see them," he said. "But grab them in my arms and wrestle with them.”

Boulder man recovering after losing limbs after bout with flu that turned into sepsis