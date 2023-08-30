Watch Now
Boulder man arrested in connection to stabbing death of roommate

Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 12:43:59-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide following a disturbance call at his home.

Garrett Littenberg was taken into custody by Boulder police and charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the death of his roommate, according to a news release.

Police said officers were called to a home at around 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Zamia Avenue where they discovered a man with stab wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 or at StarksE@bouldercolorado.gov.

