BOULDER, Colo. — Arlene Solis found her passion for journalism between art class and room 3352, home of the school newspaper at Boulder High School — and now she's helping bring the school's student paper, The Owl, to life.

In the Owl's April edition, Solis earned a front-page byline for her story on Boulder High School's 150th anniversary, a milestone the school shares with the state of Colorado.

🗞️ WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci caught up with The Owl's incoming co-editor-in-chief as Boulder High celebrates its 150th year

Boulder High School student journalist finds her passion covering school's 150th anniversary

For the story, Solis researched Boulder High School students during World War II and interviewed former students about their prom experiences in the 1970s.

"I read about WWII; students would have to bring scrap metal to school. It's interesting how they mobilized kids," Solis said.

Mike Castellucci

One former student told her about a tradition that no longer exists.

"She said in the '70s they used to sleep over at the school and wake up here…we don't do that anymore," Solis said.

The reporting experience left a lasting impression on her.

"I found I really enjoyed interviewing people and I love the freedom of the class. It's a student led class unlike any class in high school. It's up to you to make the article happen and when it does, it's cool to see," Solis said.

The school's library even has a copy of a Boulder High School newspaper from 1917.

Mike Castellucci

Librarian and teacher Emily Gallegos is helping plan the school's 150th birthday celebration — a 300-person event.

"I've never planned an event bigger than my own birthday party, so it has been an exciting experience to plan a 300-person event," Gallegos said.

Next year, Solis will take on a new role at the Owl — co editor-in-chief.

"I'm really excited and proud of them — excited about the future of the Owl," Senior and Editor-in-Chief Ella Gibney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.