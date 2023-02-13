Boulder County Sheriff's deputy charged with vehicular assault in August 2022 crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged in an August 2022 crash with another vehicle that injured two people.

The DA’s office charged deputy Daniel Pratt, 45, with two counts of vehicular assault which is a Class 5 Felony, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 12, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Pratt was responding in his marked unit to a back-up call to a fight between dozens of people at the Boulder County Fairgrounds when the deputy’s vehicle collided with another vehicle seriously injuring two people, the BCSO said.

Pratt was with his K-9 partner and neither were injured.

The sheriff’s office said in the release Pratt was ‘responding emergency and driving with lights and sirens’ on Highway 119 toward Longmont and struck an eastbound Prius at the Niwot Road intersection.

The Boulder County DA’s office said its investigation and crash reconstruction looked at the speed of the vehicles, eyewitness reports, right of way and a red traffic light.

In its release, the DA’s office highlighted the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office policies for using lights and sirens and when approaching a red traffic light ‘while running emergent’.

Deputy Pratt has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Pratt has been with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office since 2015.