Boulder County residents rally to preserve San Lazaro mobile home community

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of the San Lazaro mobile home park packed a Boulder County commissioners meeting Tuesday, urging officials to support their efforts to buy the property before it is sold to a new owner.

Residents filled the room as commissioners were set to discuss a letter of intent as the property is up for sale.

Denver7 Photojournalist Aaron Brown

Denver7 first learned of the sale of the San Lazaro mobile home park back in May. Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio listened to community members concerned about the sale of the property and worried about new owners raising rent on their lots.

Under Colorado law, residents of the park have the right of first refusal, and they are hoping to purchase the park and form a cooperative. Residents told Denver7 they received a letter from the owners of the property that an offer has been made of $42.5 million.

Diana Briones has called San Lazaro home for the past five years, discovering an affordable option to raise her family. She attended the meeting on Tuesday hoping the county would help support their efforts.

► Watch Maggy Wolanske's report in the video below:

San Lazaro residents ask Boulder County for support in sale of property

"I'm excited to see so many people showing up for this cause that is truly going to affect their lives. I'm hopeful that they want to help us, that they can give us some funding for us to be able to keep our homes," Briones said.

David Ulrich was also in attendance; he has lived on the property for the past 12 years. He showed up in green to show solidarity with the community and shared that it was standing room only with people going to the overflow room.

Denver7 Photojournalist Aaron Brown

"Solidarity for our community. We have a very vibrant, close community and we're trying to purchase the park, and we need the county's assistance to do that," Ulrich said.

Ultimately, Boulder County Commissioners said they needed more time and information, leaving residents like Briones still believing in the future.

"I remain hopeful because they didn't say no, so I think that means if there's no, no, there's hope still," Briones said.