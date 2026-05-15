BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Julie Heins only planned to live in San Lazaro mobile home park for a short time. Nearly 40 years later, it is still the place she calls home.

More than 800 people live in the Boulder County mobile home park, and many of them share that same deep connection to the community.

"I've lived here for about eight years," resident Wendy Kinal said. "There's just a really good neighborhood and family feel and I feel safe here."

Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio spoke to residents about their concerns in the video player below:

Boulder Co. mobile home neighbors push to buy $42.5M park before new owner prices them out

Fellow resident Susana Rodriguez echoed that sentiment.

"I'm very proud to live here," Rodriguez said. "We have a very good community, very engaged."

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But fear is growing after the park went up for sale at the end of March.

"It's a big problem," Heins said.

Residents worry a new owner will price out the people who live there by raising rent for their lots.

Heins told Denver7 right now, she pays about $1,000 per month.

"Whether or not the new landlord would be conscientious and mindful of their residents, it's a coin toss, and they will certainly raise lot rents," Heins said.

That fear is driving the community to take action — by trying to become their own landlords.

"People are running out of options," Kinal said.

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Residents are working to purchase the park at its $42.5 million price tag. Heins told Denver7 over 80% of residents are in support of forming a cooperative to purchase the community.

"It means more control with issues in the park that need to be addressed," Heins said.

But Heins knows the community cannot do it alone. The park is relying on help from the county and nonprofits like Together Colorado. Community organizer Susan Gibson is connecting residents with grants and other resources.

"If they cannot save this park by becoming their own landlord, the rents will start causing a lot of people to lose their homes, and that will be a huge pain for the entire county if that happens," Gibson said.

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The clock is ticking. Residents have until early July to come up with the cash. But Heins is hopeful they can pull off the purchase.

"It would be so much better if we could do something to keep this as our home," Heins said.

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