Boulder County deputies arrest suspect accused of trying to kill man in middle of the night

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill a 60-year-old man in Boulder County in the middle of the night.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 19, a person called 911 from a home on Portico Lane in unincorporated Boulder County, just outside of Lyons. The caller, a 60-year-old man, requested medical help and first responders went to the home, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, they determined the man had blunt force trauma injuries from an apparent attempted murder, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was then flown to a trauma center.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 20, 11am

The deputies identified the suspect as Michael Joseph Lucky, 32, and began to search for him, according to the sheriff's office.

An Everbridge notification was sent to the residents in the area asking them to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect's unoccupied vehicle was located nearby on Plateau Road.

As search efforts continued, Lucky turned himself into Boulder County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Wednesday morning. He was then taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving the victim's daughter.

Lucky faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, violation of a protection order, domestic violence and two counts of crime of violence.

Deputies said they believe the suspect targeted the victim, based on Lucky's previous criminal history.