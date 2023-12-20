Man seriously injured during alleged attempted murder outside Longmont

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries during an alleged attempted murder at a home outside Longmont overnight.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers received a call for help from a resident of a home on Portico Lane in unincorporated Boulder County, just outside of Longmont, shortly after midnight Tuesday. First responders arrived and found a 60-year-old man suffering from life-threatening blunt force trauma injuries.

The man was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and later flown to a Level 1 trauma center for further medical care, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the man was injured during an apparent attempted murder. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect — identified as 32-year-old Michael Joseph Lucky — specifically targeted the victim.

Authorities located Lucky's vehicle nearby on Plateau Road, but it was unoccupied. The sheriff's office said Lucky came to the department's headquarters Tuesday morning and was taken into custody.

Lucky faces several charges, including murder in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit a Class 1 felony, first-degree burglary, stalking — violating a protection order, violation of a protection order, domestic violence and two counts of crime of violence.

At the time of the attack, Lucky was on bond for a case involving the victim's daughter, according to the sheriff's office.

Nearby residents were placed on a shelter-in-place order during the search for Lucky. That order was later lifted.