Boulder comic book shop turns page after burglary thanks to community's help

BOULDER, Colo. — Three weeks after a thief broke into Time Warp Comics & Games in Boulder, the community is coming together to help the bookstore's owner turn the page.

While the owner of the shop along 28th Street Wayne Winsett works with his insurance company to figure out to what extent the repairs will be covered, friend and customer Rita Rollman knew she had to step up.

"You're attracted to good souls and he's a good soul," said Rollman.

Rollman's love for comics started at a young age.

"I was a huge tomboy, so I wanted to be wonder-woman," she said.

That's what drew her and her husband to Winsett's shop 45 minutes from her southeast Denver home.

"The idea is the good guys win. They face adversity, they have a journey and it’s a modern myth," Rollman explained.

When she heard about the thief who broke into Time Warp Comics & Games around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, smashing through the glass front door and heading right for the glass case of expensive comics, she knew she needed to help.

"Here was our chance to save somebody in just the smallest way," said Rollman.

Rollman, with the help of some friends, launched aGoFundMe campaign, to help Winsett's shop.

"I didn't expect it in my wildest dreams," said Winsett.

Winsett said he plans on using the more than $4,000 raised so far to beef up security at the comic store, adding a higher-tech security system and even investing in a fireproof safe to keep some of the more expensive collectibles at night.

Rollman said it's the least she could do to capture the spark of comics that first drew her to the pages.

"It's what his business stands for. Letting the good guy win once and a while," said Rollman.

Boulder Police arrested 35-year-old James Wear of Nederland on three felony charges related to the comic bookstore break-in.

Detectives were able to recover some of the stolen books at another comic bookstore in Colorado Springs.