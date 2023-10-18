Watch Now
Body of missing kayaker recovered from Jefferson County lake

Crews search for missing person in Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 18, 2023
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The body of a missing 67-year-old kayaker was found and recovered from Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department and West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to the reservoir, which is near Marston Lake, on Tuesday after receiving a report of a missing person. When they arrived at the scene, they learned a resident was missing and a boat had been found overturned in the water.

Authorities began searching for the man and after several hours, the rescue became a recovery effort.

WMFR called it a "challenging operation" since nobody saw the man go into the water so there was no "last seen" point. Bowles Reservoir is 30 feet deep and encompasses 134 acres.

Windy conditions pushed the overturned kayak away from where the man potentially went in, WMFR added.

Around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, crews recovered the missing man's body.

He has not yet been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

