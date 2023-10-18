Crews search for missing person in Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County

LITTLETON, Colo. — Crews are searching for a missing person in the Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County Tuesday.

West Metro Fire reported on Twitter that the search was prompted after a person was reported missing from a neighborhood in the area and an overturned boat in the water. They said no one witnessed anyone going into the reservoir.

Around 3:30 p.m., West Metro Fire said the operation had turned into a recovery effort after an exhaustive sonar search came up empty.

Crews are expected to search the reservoir into the night. Drones are also being used to aid rescue workers.