Crews search for missing person in Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County

LITTLETON, Colo. — Crews are searching for a missing person in the Bowles Reservoir in Jefferson County Tuesday.
West Metro Fire reported on Twitter that the search was prompted after a person was reported missing from a neighborhood in the area and an overturned boat in the water. They said no one witnessed anyone going into the reservoir.
Around 3:30 p.m., West Metro Fire said the operation had turned into a recovery effort after an exhaustive sonar search came up empty.
Crews are expected to search the reservoir into the night. Drones are also being used to aid rescue workers.
